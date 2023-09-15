Racism, Assault, Abuse: History of Seattle Cop Who Mocked Indian Student's Death

The OPA determined that the use of force, which occurred out of view of the in-car video, was deemed "lawful and proper."

2016: A complainant alleged that Auderer did not assist a woman who was the victim of an assault because she was homeless.

They further alleged that the officer did not investigate or take her report of the assault seriously, not only because of her economic status but also because of the complainant's "ethnicity" or "immigration status." Moreover, she pointed out the suspect to Auderer, but he allegedly failed to act on it or chase the suspect.

2016: Auderer was again under investigation by OPA for allegedly punching a woman in the face, before he was ultimately cleared of any wrongdoing.