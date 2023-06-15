Relief for Indian Students in Canada: Deportation on Hold, To Undergo Review

Around 700 Indian students have received deportation letters from the CBSA recently after their admission offer letters to educational institutions were found to be fake.

Dozens of Indian students took to the streets to protest in Canada in the light of possible deportation after alleged admission to Canadian universities and colleges on “fake offer letters.” The students claim that travel agents in India have caused this racket.

Brijesh Mishra, a Jalandhar-based education consultant is at the centre of this racket. According to several media reports, Mishra is currently on the run in the United States.