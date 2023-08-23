Prominent Indian American Statistician CR Rao Passes Away At 102

Calyampudi Radhakrishna Rao, the renowned mathematician and statistician, passed away on Tuesday, 22 August. He was 18 days away from turning 103. Popularly known as CR Rao, the man had many titles, be it ‘Legendary Mathematician’, ‘Statistics Professor’ and ‘Statistician’. The University of Buffalo, on its home page, called Mr Rao ‘a rockstar’ in the field of statistics.

An illness was stated to be the cause of death, as he breathed his last in Buffalo, New York. Tributes and condolences poured in from peers, friends, and family and regret at his passing on social media, as well as commending his monumental achievements in the field of statistics.