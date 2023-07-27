Netherlands: One Indian Seafarer Dead, 20 Injured After Cargo Ship Catches Fire

According to CNN affiliate and Dutch national network NOS, the Fremantle Highway cargo ship, which flies the flag of Panama, was travelling with about 3,000 automobiles from Bremerhaven in Germany to Port Said in Egypt.

According to NOS, one of the 25 electric vehicles on board may have ignited the fire, but the coast guard representative told CNN that the cause is still being looked into.

“It’s carrying cars, 2,857 of which 25 are electrical cars, which made the fire even more difficult. It’s not easy to keep that kind of fire under control and even in such a vessel it’s not easy,” Lea Versteeg, a Coast Guard spokeswoman, told The Associated Press.

“Currently there are a lot of vessels on scene to monitor the situation and to see how to get the fire under control," Versteeg said.