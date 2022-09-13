What Happens in an Abandoned Oil Rig in the North Sea? A New Novel Explores

(The following is an excerpt from Award-winning Indian novelist, poet and journalist Tabish Khair's ‘The Body By The Shore', published with permission from Harper Collins Publishers India. Tabish teaches in a university in Denmark, and also writes a column, Khairiyat, for the Quint. 'The Body By The Shore' is set to hit stores this week. The sub-headings are not a part of the original text, and have been added by The Quint.)

Everything went according to plan. I let him sleep for half an hour and then shook him. Kurt, I said, Kurt. Sweet Kurt. He murmured, turned over and kept sleeping. I waited for another five minutes. I also left a note I had already prepared by the bedside, informing Kurt that I could not sleep and had gone for a walk in the upper deck (the lower decks were locked and forbidden), something I did often enough during the daytime. That, I hoped, would give me an excuse if things went wrong. Then I tiptoed out of our room and down the luxury corridor—some of the rooms were occupied—and into the room, I had begun to think of as my access room. I had to move noiselessly, but rigs do not have wooden floors, and it was quite easy.