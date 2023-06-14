Student From Hyderabad Stabbed to Death by Flatmate in London

Kontham Tejaswini, a 27-year-old woman from Hyderabad, was stabbed to death in Wembley, North London.
According to several reports, the international student was attacked by her Brazilian flatmate at a residential property in Neeld Crescent, Wembley, around 10 am on Tuesday. Tejaswini died on the spot.
Additionally, London’s Metropolitan Police said that another woman, aged 28, was taken to hospital due to stab injuries that doctors later assessed as “not life-threatening.”
Tejaswani arrived in the UK last March to pursue a Master's degree at the University of Nottingham in London.
The Metropolitan Police have arrested two men in connection with the crime a 24-year-old Brazilian national, Keven Antonio Lourenco De Morais and a second unidentified suspect, a 23-year-old woman.
The woman has since been released without further action.
"This has been a fast-moving investigation and I would like to thank the public for sharing our appeal for information about this man. He is now in custody. I recognise the significant concern this incident has caused in the community and I would like to reassure the public that a dedicated team of detectives are working to establish what happened. Local officers will remain in the area over the coming days to respond to any concerns."Detective Chief Inspector Linda Bradley from Met's Specialist Crime Command
According to a report by NDTV, the deceased cousin, identified as Vijay, it was confirmed that the Brazilian flatmate had moved into the shared accommodation a week ago. Tejaswani resided there in North London with a few friends.
The Metropolitan Police stated that a post-mortem examination will be scheduled.
