ADVERTISEMENT
Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019South asians  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Indian-Origin Man Sentenced to Life For Killing 3 Teens Who Pranked Him in USA

Indian-Origin Man Sentenced to Life For Killing 3 Teens Who Pranked Him in USA

The jury at Riverside County took only three hours to deliver the verdict and found Chandra guilty.

The Quint
Published
South Asians
2 min read
Indian-Origin Man Sentenced to Life For Killing 3 Teens Who Pranked Him in USA
i

Anurag Chandra, a 45-year-old Indian-origin man residing in California, has been sentenced to life imprisonment with no chance of parole. The conviction came after an incident in 2020, where Chandra deliberately collided his car with another vehicle, leading to the deaths of three 16-year-old boys and causing serious injuries to three others after they played a "doorbell prank" on him. 

Also Read

Indian Murdered in Australia: Accused Ex-Boyfriend's Parents Claim His Innocence

Indian Murdered in Australia: Accused Ex-Boyfriend's Parents Claim His Innocence
ADVERTISEMENT

The jury at Riverside County took only three hours to deliver the verdict and found Chandra guilty, PTI reported. Chandra was found guilty of three counts of murder, three counts of attempted murder, and a special circumstance allegation of multiple murders, according to a press release by the District Attorney's Office on 14 July. 

The three 16-year-old boys were identified as Daniel Hawkins, Jacob Ivascu, and Drake Ruiz. Those injured were an 18-year-old boy who was the driver of the vehicle as well as two other boys ages 13 and 14. 

Also Read

Indian Man From Kerala Faces Life Sentence for Murdering Wife, 2 Children in UK

Indian Man From Kerala Faces Life Sentence for Murdering Wife, 2 Children in UK
ADVERTISEMENT

What Happened

The incident happened on the night of 19 January 2020 in Temescal Canyon Road.

The investigation by the California Highway Patrol revealed that the boys were having a sleepover and dared one of the friends to do a “doorbell ditch,” so they drove to a nearby house. Once they reached, they rang the doorbell of a home on Modjeska Summit Road and ran back to their car.

Chandra, who lived at the home, chased after the boys’ vehicle in his car. The boys were in a 2002 Toyota Prius.

Chandra's response was one of extreme anger and aggression. As he pursued the teenagers, he repeatedly collided with their Prius, forcing them to halt.

Chandra's dangerous chase continued, despite their attempt to escape by making a U-turn. Ultimately, at Squaw Mountain Road, he accelerated to a staggering 99 mph and crashed into the back of the Prius, sending it careening off the road into a tree.

Chandra's remorseless actions didn't end there, instead, of staying at the accident site and reporting the incident.

Other Cases

Apart from the murder charges, Chandra also faced misdemeanour charges of spousal battery and child endangerment in a separate case. He had already pleaded guilty to these charges and received credit for time served.

Since his arrest on 20 January 2020, Chandra has been in custody at the Robert Presley Detention Centre in Riverside, awaiting trial. District Attorney Mike Hestrin expressed his satisfaction with the maximum sentence imposed by Judge Navarro, highlighting the profound impact of Chandra's actions on countless families.

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from south-asians

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×