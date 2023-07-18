Indian-Origin Man Sentenced to Life For Killing 3 Teens Who Pranked Him in USA

The incident happened on the night of 19 January 2020 in Temescal Canyon Road.

The investigation by the California Highway Patrol revealed that the boys were having a sleepover and dared one of the friends to do a “doorbell ditch,” so they drove to a nearby house. Once they reached, they rang the doorbell of a home on Modjeska Summit Road and ran back to their car.

Chandra, who lived at the home, chased after the boys’ vehicle in his car. The boys were in a 2002 Toyota Prius.