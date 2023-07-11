Indian-Origin Man Gets Over 10 Years in Prison For Assaulting Cop in Singapore

In a disturbing turn of events, an Indian-origin man, Nikhil M Durgude, has been sentenced to over 10 years in prison and fined SGD 4,000 for a violent assault on a police officer during a raid in Singapore in 2020.
Durgude, 25, pleaded guilty to eight charges, including causing harm to deter a public servant from performing their duty, possessing cannabis, and consuming methamphetamine.
District Judge Jasvender Kaur, while delivering the sentence, emphasised Durgude's "complete disregard for authority" as demonstrated by the abusive insults he hurled at the police officer.
The incident unfolded on 5 November 2020 when a team of three officers, including Senior Staff Sergeant Chua Ming Cheng and Inspector Zheng Yiyang, conducted a police operation at City Suites in Balestier. Upon arrival, they identified themselves as police officers to Nikhil Durgude and his accomplices, Prakash Mathivanan and Malani Naidu Prabhakar.
During the raid, Prakash Mathivanan suddenly lunged at Senior Staff Sergeant Chua, causing him to fall. Mathivanan proceeded to assault the officer physically, targeting his face and upper body. In response to the escalating violence, Inspector Zheng drew his service revolver and pointed it at Mathivanan, instructing him to cease the attack. However, Mathivanan defiantly grabbed the inspector's hands, attempting to disarm him.
While the assault on Inspector Zheng occurred, Nikhil Durgude launched a vicious attack on Senior Staff Sergeant Chua. Durgude repeatedly punched and kicked the officer as he lay on the floor, demonstrating a complete disregard for his well-being. Durgude's relentless assault only ceased when two additional officers entered the scene. By this point, Senior Staff Sergeant Chua had sustained significant injuries, including a bloodied face.
Following the incident, the trio was apprehended, and Nikhil Durgude was subjected to a drug test at the Central Police Division headquarters, where his urine tested positive for methamphetamine. The prosecution argued that Durgude's attack on the officer prevented Senior Staff Sergeant Chua from assisting Inspector Zheng, hindering his ability to fulfil his duty. According to the prosecution, the abusive language used by Durgude during the attack further indicated a degree of malice.
The court considered 15 additional charges against Nikhil Durgude during the sentencing process. Judge Jasvender Kaur emphasised the need for officers to feel adequately protected by the law, stating that individuals should respect and cooperate with law enforcement authorities. The severity of Durgude's sentence reflects the court's determination to hold him accountable for his violent actions.
Senior Staff Sergeant Chua suffered a cut on his forehead and abrasions on his right elbow and left forearm and was subsequently admitted to Singapore General Hospital for treatment. The assault on a police officer is a grave offence, as it undermines the authority of law enforcement and disrupts the maintenance of law and order within society.
The case of Nikhil M Durgude serves as a stark reminder that acts of violence against public servants will not be tolerated. It highlights the importance of upholding respect for authority and the consequences that await those who choose to engage in such criminal behaviour. The sentencing sends a strong message that the justice system will act decisively to protect law enforcement officers as they carry out their vital duties.
