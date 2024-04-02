India's Democracy Index: Alternative to Western Think Tanks or Political Move?

However, not everybody thinks that indices developed in the west are necessarily the best indicators to gauge the strength of India's democracy.

"There cannot be a uniform standard, as evolved in the west, that can be applied to all countries across the world. Democratic standards need to be seen in a contextual way," AK Mohapatra, Professor of international relations at Jawaharlal Nehru University, told The Quint.

"Creating a homegrown index is a very good initiative because we also need to put forward an alternative to west-centric models of measuring democratic standards. A democracy index needs to be contextual and culture-specific," Mohapatra added.

Similarly, Deepanshu Mohan, Associate Professor and Director at the Centre for New Economics Studies at the Jindal School of Liberal Arts and Humanities, said that the development of an index which is outside the scope of the 'western liberal democratic order' is necessary.

However, he questioned the intention behind the development of the Indian index, saying that it might be coming as a reaction to India's performance in western indices rather than a genuine attempt at presenting an alternative point of view.