Geetika Srivastava First Women To Lead Indian Mission in Pakistan

Geetika Srivastava, currently serving in the Indo-Pacific division of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), will be the new chargé d'affaires at its High Commission in Islamabad, becoming the first woman to hold that post. She will succeed Dr M Suresh Kumar who is likely to return to New Delhi.

The Indian and Pakistani missions in Islamabad and New Delhi have been without High Commissioners since August 2019 and are being headed by their respective charge d'affaires.