‘Evidence of What Happened at NDTV’: Notes From ‘While We Watched’ in New York

We watch Kumar as he loses his team to other channels and professions (punctuated by the ubiquitous farewell chocolate cake), as his viewers are replaced by right-wingers leaving him death threats, while he struggles to juggle resilience with helplessness.

We “see a newsroom suffer death by a thousand cuts, or a thousand goodbye cakes,” John Oliver says in the post-screening Q&A. “You did the impossible, you made chocolate cake depressing,” he adds, as the room erupts in laughter.