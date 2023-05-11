Texas Mall Shooting | 'Loved & Respected': Boss Remembers Aishwarya Thatikonda

Srinivas Chaluvadi is also known to be employer, mentor of Aishwarya Thatikonda, who was one of the nine victims that were killed after a gunman opened fire in a mall in Dallas, Texas, on Saturday, 6 May.

Chaluvadi in an interview to CBS News fondly remembers the 27-year-old, who was working towards and looking forward to making Dallas her permanent home, where she dreamed of buying a house, raising a family and living the American dream.

“I had plans to make her the company's CEO,” said Chaluvedi to the American news outlet.