Did US Senator Ted Cruz Have the Same Response to All Mass Shootings in US?

A collage of 12 tweets from United States Senator from Texas, Ted Cruz, has gone viral with a claim that he has a template to respond to all mass shootings in the country.

The claim, which has been viral before, resurfaced following the mass shooting in Nashville, Tennesse, that left six people dead on 27 March.

The claim: The graphic contained 12 tweets from Senator Cruz that had the same text barring the change in the name of the place.

The first tweet in the graphic read, “Heidi & I are fervently lifting up in prayer the children and families in the horrific shooting in Uvalde. We are in close contact with local officials, but the precise details are still unfolding. Thank you to heroic law enforcement & first responders for acting so swiftly.”