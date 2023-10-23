66-Year-Old Sikh Man Succumbs to Injuries After Being Attacked in New York

A 66-year old Sikh man died from sustained head injuries after being assaulted following a car accident in New York.
After their vehicles collided last Thursday, 19 October, Jasmer Singh tried to call emergency services but 30-year-old Gilbert Augustin snatched his phone and attempted to run away, a report in The Times of India said. The report further said that Singh pursued Augustin to retrieve his phone, leading to an argument.
As he walked back to his car after successfully retrieving his phone, Singh was punched thrice in the head and face by Augustin, WION reported, causing him to fall to the ground and sustain a head injury.
While Augustin fled the scene, Singh was rushed to a local hospital in critical condition, where he succumbed to his brain injury.
The Times of India quoted the New York Daily News and said that Augustin was charged with manslaughter and assault, and was held without bail after his arraignment on Saturday.
Singh's son Multani said that he was an educated, dignified, and modest individual who had immigrated from India to the United States to support his family, and further alleged that his father's turban was the primary motivation behind the brutal attack.
"He was distinguished looking, with turban and all that. My father's skull was broken. Two front teeth were gone," Multani said.
Singh's son further demanded that the incident be classified as a hate crime and said, "The assailant targeted my father based on his attire, specifically his turban. There was no justification for such aggression. My father was singled out, and this could very well be a hate crime."
"Please consider the safety of the Sikh community, so that no one else has to endure the loss of a father, brother, or son like I have," Multani added.
New York city mayor Eric Adams denounced the incident on social media platform 'X' said, "Jasmer Singh loved his city and deserved so much more than his tragic death."
"On behalf of all New Yorkers, I want our Sikh community to know you have more than our condolences. You have our sacred vow that we reject the hatred that took this innocent life, and we will protect you," Adams added.
