66-Year-Old Sikh Man Succumbs to Injuries After Being Attacked in New York

As he walked back to his car after successfully retrieving his phone, Singh was punched thrice in the head and face by Augustin, WION reported, causing him to fall to the ground and sustain a head injury.

While Augustin fled the scene, Singh was rushed to a local hospital in critical condition, where he succumbed to his brain injury.

The Times of India quoted the New York Daily News and said that Augustin was charged with manslaughter and assault, and was held without bail after his arraignment on Saturday.