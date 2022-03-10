Punjab Results: Who is Jeevan Jyot, AAP Candidate Who Defeated Sidhu & Majithia?

Few seats would be as symbolic of the Aam Aadmi Party's sweep of Punjab as Amritsar East, where the party's Jeevan Jyot Kaur has defeated heavyweights - Navjot Sidhu of the Congress and Shiromani Akali Dal's Bikram Singh Majithia.

For many, this was a typical a David vs Goliath battle with Sidhu being the chief of the Punjab Congress and Majithia being SAD's 'Majhe Da Jarnail' (General of the Majha region) besides being the brother-in-law of party chief Sukhbir Badal.

Till now both Sidhu and Majithia have been undefeated in their respective careers. This would be their first ever electoral loss.

But who is Jeevan Jyot Kaur?