Charanjit Singh Channi to Take Oath as Punjab Chief Minister Shortly

Punjab Chief Minister-designate Charanjit Singh Channi will take oath at 11 am on Monday, 20 September. Two deputy CMs are likely to be appointed along with Channi.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is expected to attend the oath-taking ceremony in Chandigarh on Monday, according to news agency ANI.

Ahead of his oath-taking ceremony, Channi offered prayers at a Gurudwara in Rupnagar early on Monday.

Channi arrived at the Gurudwara Shri Katalgarh Sahib, Chamkaur Sahib accompanied by family members, reported ANI.