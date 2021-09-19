Charanjit Singh Channi to Be Next Punjab Chief Minister, Says Congress
Captain Amarinder Singh resigned as the chief minister of Punjab on Saturday.
Charanjit Singh Channi is all set to become the new chief minister of Punjab, the state Congress in-charge Harish Rawat said on Sunday, 19 September.
An MLA from the Chamkaur Sahib Assembly Constituency, Channi held the Technical Education & Industrial Training portfolio in the outgoing cabinet.
The PRO of Punjab Raj Bhawan informed news agency ANI that Rawat was scheduled to visit Punjab Raj Bhawan in Chandigarh to meet Governor at 6:30 PM.
Channi will be the first Dalit Chief Minister of the state.
The Congress has been holding several meetings since the resignation of Captain Amarinder Singh from the post of CM on Saturday.
(This is a developing copy. More details to be added.)
