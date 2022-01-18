Channi May Be Congress' CM Face in Punjab Polls, Video With Sonu Sood Suggests

The actor's speech is followed by visuals of CM Channi taking part in various activities and events, suggesting that he is the kind of candidate that Sood had outlined.

While the party has refrained from mentioning a chief ministerial candidate and has maintained that it will contest the polls under a "joint leadership," speculations are rife that Channi will be the party's choice over Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu.

Channi, a three-time MLA from Chamkaur Sahib constituency and a member of the Scheduled Caste community, which comprises 32 percent of the state's population, had taken over the post only months ago after Captain Amarinder Singh's resignation in September.

Voting in Punjab will be held on 20 February, the Election Commission said on Monday, revising the date for polling from the previously-stipulated 14 February, after requests from various political parties.