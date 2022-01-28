Charanjit Channi 'Almost Final' as Congress CM Face in Punjab, Modalities Remain

Of course, there could still be many a slip between the cup and the lip but there are strong reasons why the Congress could be tilting towards naming Channi.

1. He is by far the most popular Congress leader in the state. Several opinion polls and the party's own internal surveys have shown that Channi is ahead of not just other Congress leaders but also rivals from other parties like Bhagwant Mann and Sukhbir Badal as a chief ministerial face.

2. In a short period of time, Channi has helped rescue Congress from what appeared to be a certain defeat when a hugely unpopular Captain Amarinder Singh was at the helm.

3. There is a fear in the Congress that not declaring Channi would send a wrong signal among Dalits that there's a chance that he may not be made CM if the party wins the election. AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal has already been alleging that the Congress could repeat what it did in Maharashtra in 2009 when it went into the elections under the leadership of a Dalit CM Sushilkumar Shinde but, after winning, it made Maratha leader Vilasrao Deshmukh the CM.

4. The party also wants to showcase the appointment of Punjab's first Dalit CM in its efforts to reach out to Dalits in other states as well. The party's topmost leader in Uttarakhand Harish Rawat has been emphasising on Channi's appointment as CM and his own role in the matter as the Congress' in-charge for Punjab. This appeared to be aimed at the sizeable Dalit vote in Uttarakhand. The party may also try to leverage this in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh.