‘Best Wishes’: Captain Amarinder on Charanjit Channi’s Appointment As Punjab CM
"I hope he’s able to keep the border state of Punjab safe," said Captain Amarinder Singh.
After 58-year-old Charanjit Singh Channi was appointed as the chief minister of Punjab by the Congress party on Sunday, 19 September, Captain Amarinder Singh conveyed his best wishes to his successor.
"My best wishes to Charanjit Singh Channi. I hope he’s able to keep the border state of Punjab safe and protect our people from the growing security threat from across the border," Captain said.
He further added that he is sad about not being able to personally hand over job letters to kin of 150 farmers who had lost their lives in stir against the farm laws and hopes that the new chief minister will do the needful.
Channi, 58, is the first Dalit chief minister of Punjab and was the state Technical Education Minister before he was named for the top post.
He is a three-time MLA from the Chamkaur Sahib constituency.
