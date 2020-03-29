Kerala’s First COVID-19 Fatality Buried As Per Protocol

The body of a 69-year-old man who died due to novel coronavirus infection was buried in Kochi, Kerala, on Saturday, in a simple ceremony attended by only five relatives and monitored by officials after it was brought wrapped in leak-proof bag as per the Union Health Ministry guidelines.

The man, hailing from Chullikkal in Ernakulam, was admitted to the isolation ward on March 22 after his return from Dubai. He was admitted with symptoms of pneumonia but later tested positive for coronavirus. He was also suffering from heart disease and high blood pressure and had udergone a bypass surgery earlier. His wife and the taxi driver who ferried him from the airport to his home from airport on March 16, have tested positve for COVID-19 and are now being treated at the isolation facility at the hospital.