India, US to Deepen Cooperation on Defence & Fight Terrorism

"Both India and the US have the vision of a free, seamless, and peaceful Indo-Pacific, and we feel that this provides an opportunity for India to work with the US," he said.

"During the meeting, we shared our assessments of the situation in Afghanistan, Pakistan, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and the Indian Ocean region in general. We conveyed that the extreme rhetoric and belligerent statements and incitement to anti-Indian violence by Pakistani leaders is not conducive to peace. Our military to military cooperation has expanded and our military exercises have grown in size, scale, and complexity," Singh added.

Among the key issues discussed during the meeting were the Indo-Pacific, including ways to leverage their respective strengths to benefit not just the two countries, but the entire region, Jaishankar said.

"Our cooperation is aimed at advancing a free, open, inclusive, peaceful, and prosperous Indo-Pacific based on the recognition of ASEAN centrality," he said.

"We are each promoting connectivity and a development partnership among countries in the region, and there is an opportunity, I believe, to build further synergies," he said.

The two countries have also agreed to promote UN peacekeeping capacity building of partners in the Indo-Pacific, expanding on a successful programme of trilateral cooperation that both did with African countries.

"We are delighted to welcome the United States as a founding member of the coalition for disaster resilient infrastructure, which will enhance its effectiveness in the regions preparedness against natural disasters," Jaishankar said.