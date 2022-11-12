ADVERTISEMENT

Podcast: Do I Like Samantha's Yashoda?

Samantha's Yashoda is a thriller written and directed by duo, Hari and Harish. It hit theatres on 11 November.

Named after the mythological character, Yashoda who is the foster mother of Lord Krishna, the plot revolves around a poor woman (Samantha) who chooses to become a surrogate mother.

Why does she do it? To earn money and save her ailing sister, or at least that’s what we are told, at first. Tune it to listen to Soundarya's review.

The film makes the strong point that a courageous fighter doesn’t always need blazing guns and lethal weapons. When life throws lemons at you, confidence and intelligence are what you need, to make lemonade. But most importantly, "courage" doesn't necessarily have to be a man’s trait. Samantha’s mass dialogue reiterated that.

In life, things happen. And even if nothing happens, that’s something happening. So, on this show, we talk about things that happen. We get an esteemed panel of highly jobless people to answer the million-dollar question: Do I Like It?

Now, ‘It’ can be a movie, a song, a gadget, or the latest viral trend. But the question remains the same. So, if you like listening to people talk about things, tune in, and we’ll tell you: Do I Like It?

