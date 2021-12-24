Why The World Cup of 1983 Changed The Face of Indian Cricket

“If they can do it, so can we.”

These were the words which Kapil Dev said to his team on 25 June 1983 before they went out to win against two-time World Cup winners West Indies in a match which triggered India’s obsession with cricket.

And the reason why this World Cup final was so historic is because before this, no one took the Indian cricket team seriously. There was no fanfare or an endorsement deal or even a very influential BCCI. It was only a team of young men who had never won a world cup match before.

Such a historic match, and that too without any audio or visual reference, but finally thanks to Kabir Khan's sports drama '83', we have this incredible moment where India rose as cricket world champions re-enacted in precise details on-screen.