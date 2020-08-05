What Message Does Ram Temple Construction Send to Secular India?

The foundation has been officially laid for the construction of a Ram temple, 28 years after the Babri Masjid was demolished.

And all eyes were on Ayodhya, on 5 August, as the Ram Mandir trust conducted the bhoomi poojan or the foundation-laying ceremony, in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and around 170 other spiritual and political leaders.

With this, the BJP's promise towards its Hindu voter base of a Ram temple in Ayodhya – the mythical birth place of Ram – is a step closer to fulfillment. At the ceremony, PM Modi likened the Ram Janmabhoomi movement to India's independence struggle, saying that the temple construction is the symbol of centuries of sacrifices.