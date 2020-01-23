What Does the Wuhan Coronavirus Outbreak Mean for India?

More than 630 people have been infected as per official figures, 17 have died and three cities with a combined population of nearly 20 million people are on a lockdown — the coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan, China, is bringing about bit of a SARS deja vu.

This pneumonia-like virus is kind of like a cousin of the SARS virus that had spread from China around 17 years ago, around the same Chinese holiday season.

Some cases of the coronavirus have also been detected in other countries like Japan, the US, Taiwan, Thailand and South Korea. Obviously, the fear of this disease spreading has been heightened. Especially since the Chinese New Year holiday season is coming up on 24 January and the Chinese do what all of us do on holidays — travel!

How does the coronavirus spread? Where all can it potentially spread? What are the symptoms, and what are the preventives? Tune in to The Big Story to learn!