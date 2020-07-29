What Does the Induction of Rafale Jets Into IAF Mean For India?

Almost twenty years after the discussion on procuring Rafale jets had first begun, the much awaited first batch of the fighter jets is finally here in India.

The jets flew out from the Merignac air base in the French port city of Bordeaux, took a pit stop at the Al Dhafra air base in the United Arab Emirates and landed at the Ambala air base on 29 July, after covering a distance of nearly 7,000 km, to be inducted into the Indian Air Force.

As experts believe, the induction of these jets in IAF is a game changer for India. But why exactly is it important for the IAF? With simmering tensions at the border, are these jets likely to be deployed in Ladakh?