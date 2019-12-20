Is FAQ by “Govt Sources” on CAA-NRC Misleading?

With protests across the country against the NRC and the CAA, with police using tear-gas shells to break these protests, with so many areas under section 144 — let's go back to the beginning — why are these protests happening anyway? What exactly are people against? Are people dissenting because they're miscalculating the impact of the NRC and the CAA?

Recently, ANI put up an FAQ on NRC and CAA attributing it not to the government, not to any experts, just sources. This was done to prevent misinformation according to the document.

“Do not get misled, do not fall victim to misinformation. Here are the real facts on Citizenship Amendment Act,” the fact sheet reads.