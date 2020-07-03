What Are The Challenges of Journalism in a Pandemic?
What kind of paradigm shifts is journalism witnessing as physical movements of people remain restricted?
The role of journalists is critical in a pandemic as it is in any moment of crisis. It's not just about bringing information to the masses but also about holding up a mirror to all the citizens and extending justice to the last mile. What are the challenges of reporting in this pandemic? What kind of paradigm shifts is journalism witnessing as physical movements of people remain restricted?
This is Gaurav Jain, from Agami an organisation that inspires and enables ideas for law and justice in conversation India's top journalists Faye D'Souza and Barkha Dutt. Tune in!
