Podcast: Dev Anand And His 'Andaz-e-Bayaan' in Urdu
In this special episode of Urdunama we celebrate the legend's love for the language.
Experts and film historians nod in agreement every time they remember Dev Anand and his love for Urdu. One of the stars of the Dilip Kumar-Raj Kapoor-Dev Anand triumvirate, Dev was known to enjoy his dialogues and songs written in Urdu.
In this special episode of Urdunama, we celebrate the legend's love for the language and what could possibly be attributed to his initial training in the language.
Actors jab urdu bolte to acting par zor hota tha, lekin Dev saab jab dialogues bolte to lagta tha ki Urdu ka zaiqa wo chakh rahe hon aur bolte hue uska maza le rahe hon, he used to enjoy his dialogues.Fabeha Syed
Dev Anand shared deep friendships with shaayars like Gopaldas Neeraj and Sahir. In this episode, we revisit some gems that their friendships gave this world.
Bollywood tunes make compulsive hummers out of us. But wait, do you know the meaning of every word you hum? Especially the ones in Urdu? Urdunama, with Fabeha Syed, takes one word at a time and we slice and dice it for you. You can listen to more episodes of Urdunama and other podcasts here, or on your preferred podcast app.
