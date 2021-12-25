The 'Maseeha' in Every Hardship: Urdu Poetry Has Some Answers
In this episode of Urdunama, we understand the theme of the 'Maseeha' through Urdu poetry.
'Maseeha', a word which means saviour of a tribe who leads towards liberation, is often used for someone who can heal. Jesus Christ is called 'Maseeha' for his healing powers, not only in Christianity but in all the Abrahamic religions such as Islam and Judaism.
In Urdu poetry, there are many references to the healing powers of Jesus Christ. And it is the beloved who is referred to as 'Maseeha Nafas', meaning the one who cures like Christ.
In this episode of Urdunama, we look at many such references. Tune in.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.