The 'Maseeha' in Every Hardship: Urdu Poetry Has Some Answers

'Maseeha', a word which means saviour of a tribe who leads towards liberation, is often used for someone who can heal. Jesus Christ is called 'Maseeha' for his healing powers, not only in Christianity but in all the Abrahamic religions such as Islam and Judaism.

In Urdu poetry, there are many references to the healing powers of Jesus Christ. And it is the beloved who is referred to as 'Maseeha Nafas', meaning the one who cures like Christ.

In this episode of Urdunama, we look at many such references. Tune in.