ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Podcast: The Incredible Story Behind Making 'Tumbbad'

'Tumbbad': A 2018 mystical horror film that took years of struggle and a 'no compromises' attitude to create.

Prateek Lidhoo
Published
Podcast
1 min read
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large

In this episode of Do I Like It, we dive into the incredible journey behind the making of 'Tumbbad', a 2018 mystical horror masterpiece, which was re-released last week. Created by Rahi Anil Barve, Adesh Prasad, Sohum Shah, and Anand Gandhi, this film took years of perseverance, struggle, and a 'no compromises' attitude to come to life.

From dealing with constant rain to building a breathing womb, the making of 'Tumbbad' is as legendary as the film itself. Join me as I explore why 'Tumbbad' is a cinematic miracle that continues to captivate audiences—even years after its release.

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

(At The Quint, we question everything. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member today.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from podcast

Topics:  Tumbbad   Podcast   Anand Gandhi 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated
×
×