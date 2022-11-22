ADVERTISEMENT
In Photos: Farah Khan, Johnny Lever & Other Celebs Attend Tabassum's Prayer Meet
Veteran actor Tabassum passed away on 18 November.
Veteran actor Tabassum died after suffering a cardiac arrest in Mumbai, on 18 November. She was 78. Tabassum was popularly known for hosting Doordarshan's talk show, Phool Khile Hain Gulshan Gulshan. A prayer meet was held by her family on 21 November in Mumbai. Several Bollywood celebrities including Farah Khan, Jaaved Jaaferi, Johnny Lever, and Moushmi Chatterjee among others arrived at the prayer meet to pay their tributes to the late actor.
Take a look at the pictures here:
Topics: Farah Khan Johnny Lever Tabassum
