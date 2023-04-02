The T20 Podcast With Ayaz Memon: Lucknow Pull Off 50 Run Win Over Delhi

Match number three of this 2023 season and KL Rahul’s Lucknow have beaten David Warner’s Delhi by 50 runs in Saturday’s evening game at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Stadium in Lucknow.

Delhi won the toss and elected to chase and Lucknow introduced the tournament to a new star - Kyle Mayers. The West Indian is playing his debut season of the Indian T20 League and smashed 73 off 38 balls as Lucknow posted 193/6.

Delhi’s chase started strong, with the openers posting 40/0 in 4 overs but Mark Wood struck on back-to-back deliveries, sending back Prithvi Shaw and Mitchell Marsh. In 5 overs, Delhi were 42/2.

Skipper David Warner though held the innings together but after 15 overs, the team needed 84 runs from 30 balls. Avesh Khan’s 16th over saw twin Delhi wickets fall once again, including that of David Warner and the team then needed 81 runs from 24 balls.

Mark Wood returned for a final over and picked two more wickets to complete a fifer as Lucknow won the game by 50 runs.