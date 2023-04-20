The T20 Podcast With Ayaz Memon: Lucknow Pull Off 10-Run Victory Over Rajasthan

Lucknow and Rajasthan now both have 10 points from their six outings this season with KL Rahul's team beating Rajasthan in Jaipur by 10 runs on Wednesday night.

Returning to Jaipur for the first time in three years, Sanju Samson won the toss and, unsurprisingly, put Lucknow in to bat. The start was slow but openers KL Rahul and Kyle Mayers made 79 by the end of 10 overs before KL got out on 39. Mayers went on to score a half-century and 20-plus scores late in the game from Marcus Stoinis and Nicolas Pooran got the team to 154/7.

During the chase, Rajasthan's openers batted out the first 11 overs, posting 81 before Yashasvi Jaiswal got out to Marcus Stoinis on 44. Next over, Sanju Samson was run out on 2 and then Jos Buttler also followed, leaving the home team at 99/3 after 14 overs, with 56 needed from 36. It was then Devdutt Paddikal and Riyan Parag who had to take charge of the chase and Paddikal smashed a quick-fire 26 but got out in the final over, bowled by Avesh Khan. Dhruv Jurel tried to go for a six and was caught right at the boundary line by Deepak Hooda as Rajasthan's three-match winning streak was ended at their own home ground.

