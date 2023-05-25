The T20 Podcast With Ayaz Memon: Dominant Mumbai Sail to Victory Over Lucknow

Rohit Sharma's Mumbai have sailed into Qualifier 2 of this T20 season after completely destroying Lucknow in Wednesday’s Eliminator, with the help of some super tight bowling and fielding!

Rohit Sharma elected to bat first at Chepauk and his team scored 182/8 with Cameron Green top-scoring with 41 while the pick of Lucknow's bowlers was Naveen ul Haq who finished with 4/38. In reply, Lucknow's chase just never took off and the three run outs didn't help much as the team was bowled out for 101. Akash Madhwal finished with stunning figures of 5/5 in his 3.3 overs.

This podcast series is brought to you in association with Lloyd.