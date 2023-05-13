ADVERTISEMENT

The T20 Podcast With Ayaz Memon: Surya Shines in Mumbai Big Win Over Gujarat

Pandya's team remains in the first position, with 16 points from 12 matches.

Mendra Dorjey Sahni
Podcast
Mumbai needed a win on Friday night and Suryakumar Yadav, once again, played a match-winning knock to help the team win two vital points, with the help of which they are now third in the points table. The 27 run loss though does not do much to Gujarat's spot in the standings as Hardik Pandya's team remains in the first position, with 16 points from 12 matches.

An unbeaten century from Surya's bat, his first in the Indian T20 League, helped Mumbai post a mammoth 218/5, that the bowlers managed to defend, despite a blistering 79 from Rashid Khan, as Mumbai won the game by 27 runs.

This podcast series is brought to you in association with Lloyd.

