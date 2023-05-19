ADVERTISEMENT

The T20 Podcast With Ayaz Memon: Virat & Faf Star in Big Win Over Hyderabad

Virat Kohli smashes a century, his first in the tournament.

Bangalore needed to win both their remaining two league stage matches this week for the best chance to enter the playoffs and Virat and Faf Du Plessis ensured they completed half the assignment on Thursday in Hyderabad as they chased down Hyderabad’s 186/5 with ease to lock two points in style.

South African wicket-keeper batter Heinrich Klaasen was the star of the Hyderabad team, scoring his maiden century in the tournament as the team posted 186/5 after being put into bat first by Faf du Plessis.

In reply, Virat Kohli too smashes a century, his first in the tournament in four years while being supported very well by Faf who himself scored 71 as the team won the match with 4 balls to spare.

