The T20 Podcast with Ayaz Memon: Gujarat Bag 8th Win, More Trouble For Lucknow

However, Mayers' wicket sparked a complete collapse, as Lucknow scored only 83 runs in the last 12 overs. For Gujarat, Mohit Sharma starred with the ball, having registered figures of 4-0-29-4.

With this win, Gujarat became the first team to get to 16 points, whilst Lucknow are now without a win in their last three fixtures.

This podcast series is brought to you in association with Lloyd.