The T20 Podcast with Ayaz Memon: Gujarat Bag 8th Win, More Trouble For Lucknow

Hardik Pandya's team scored 227/2 after being put to bat first, before restricting Lucknow to 171/7.

Gujarat secured their eighth win of the season, courtesy of a 56-run triumph over Lucknow on Sunday, 7 May, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Hardik Pandya's team scored 227/2 after being put to bat first, with Wriddhiman Saha and Shubman Gill scoring 175 of those runs. In response, Lucknow could only score 171 runs.

Saha took only 20 deliveries to score his fifty, and then went on to score 81. Gill also did exceptionally well to score 94 runs, but what stood out today is how he paced his innings. He dealt mostly in singles when Saha was going gung-ho, and changed gears only after his opening partner was dismissed.

Naveen-ul-Haq, who had picked up 6 wickets in the last two games, in a decision that did raise a few eyebrows. That being said, the opening pair of Kyle Mayers and Quinton de Kock did a splendid job of scoring 88 runs in 50 deliveries for the first-wicket stand.

However, Mayers' wicket sparked a complete collapse, as Lucknow scored only 83 runs in the last 12 overs. For Gujarat, Mohit Sharma starred with the ball, having registered figures of 4-0-29-4.

With this win, Gujarat became the first team to get to 16 points, whilst Lucknow are now without a win in their last three fixtures.

This podcast series is brought to you in association with Lloyd.

