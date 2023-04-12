The T20 Podcast With Ayaz Memon: Rohit's Fifty Helps Mumbai Win

It was a match between the two bottom-ranked teams and Mumbai managed to defeat Delhi to pick up their first points of the season, on Tuesday night in Delhi.

David Warner's Delhi now are the only team to yet win a game this season, following four defeats.

Earlier today, Rohit Sharma won the toss and put Delhi in to bat first and there were contrasting half-centuries by their two top scorers as opener David Warner’s fifty came off 43 deliveries while Axar Patel made his in 25 balls. The pair’s sixth wicket stand was also the most fruitful of the innings, adding 67 runs. The team was on 165/5 after 18 overs before Axar got out on 54 and then Warner on 51, and the rest of the line-up just imploded as the hosts lost 5 wickets within 10 deliveries to be bowled out for 172.

Mumbai’s chase had skipper Rohit Sharma take charge as he scored his first half-century of the season. Tilak Verma too assisted with a 29-ball 41 but when Rohit got out, the team still needed 25 from 18 deliveries.

In the final over, Anrich Nortje had just 5 runs to defend and he bowled yorkers almost at will but in the end, Tim David and Cameron Green sneaked in a double off the last ball to get Mumbai past the finish line.

