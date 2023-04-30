The T20 Podcast with Ayaz Memon: Hyderabad Edge Past Delhi To Get Back on Track

Abhishek Sharma was impressive with the bat for Hyderabad last season, but the team has experimented with him quite a bit this time around. He was dropped, came back as a middle-order batter, and now back as an opener. After a half-century in this match, he might have nailed his place in the team.

Hyderabad were 135/5 after 15 overs, before Heinrich Klaasen let fly. He is a crucial player for South Africa, but has never quite looked the part in this competition. In this game, he scored his first half-century in this tournament.

Delhi needed 87 runs off the last nine overs, with nine wickets in hand. Then, we saw four wickets falling in 28 runs. Bowing in tandem, Mayank Markande and Abhishek Sharma did well, while Akeal Hosein also chipped in with the important wicket of Mitchell Marsh, who scored 63 runs.

