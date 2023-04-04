The T20 Podcast With Ayaz Memon: Chennai Trump Lucknow With All-Round Show
MS Dhoni's Chennai’s return to their home ground Chepauk finished on a winning note, as Lucknow were beaten by 12 runs in Game 6 of the 2023 season.
After being put into bat, Chennai made a solid start with the openers taking the team to 110 within 9 overs before Ravi Bishnoi broke the partnership and got Ruturaj out for 57. Mark Wood then got Devon Conway out for 47 in the next over. From 110/0 in 9 overs, Chennai went to 120/2 in 11 overs. But, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali and Ambati Rayudu made some quick runs before Dhoni came out to bat with 5 balls left and smashed back-to-back sixes that helped Chennai post 217/7.
Lucknow got a good start with Kyle Mayers once again smashing a quick half century but after he got out in the 6th over, they lost a wicket also every over and were reduced to 105/4 after 10.
Nicolas Pooran smashed some sixes and fours and got the team to 156 before he got out on an 18-ball 32. By the end, Lucknow needed 28 off last 6 deliveries and Chennai won their first points of the season.
