Podcast | Stages of Love Part 4: 'Visaal' or ‘Milan’ the Shayar Pines For

If you have followed Urdunama so far, you must have figured by now the reasons for the shayar's angst and joy. It is usually the masla-e-hijr-o-visaal-e-yaar meaning the problems of separation and union with the beloved, that keeps the poet up at night and worries about his future with the one he feels to be in love with.

This desire of meeting the beloved sometimes gives him hope, but more often that not, it also takes that away from him.