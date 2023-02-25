ADVERTISEMENT

Podcast | Stages of Love Part 4: 'Visaal' or ‘Milan’ the Shayar Pines For

Tune in as I read and explain some gems from Urdu poetry by Mirza Ghalib, Kafeel Azaar Amrohvi and others.

Fabeha Syed
If you have followed Urdunama so far, you must have figured by now the reasons for the shayar's angst and joy. It is usually the masla-e-hijr-o-visaal-e-yaar meaning the problems of separation and union with the beloved, that keeps the poet up at night and worries about his future with the one he feels to be in love with. 

This desire of meeting the beloved sometimes gives him hope, but more often that not, it also takes that away from him. 

Tune in as I read some gems by Mirza Ghalib, Amjad Islam Amjad, Faiz Ahmad Faiz, and others, and explore the different emotions these poets go through while writing about 'visaal'.

In the first three episodes of this special series on stages of love, I talked about nazar, kashish and hijr.

Bollywood tunes make compulsive hummers out of us. But wait, do you know the meaning of every word you hum? Especially the ones in Urdu?

Urdunama, with Fabeha Syed, takes one word at a time and we slice and dice it for you. You can listen to more episodes of Urdunama and other podcasts here, or on your preferred podcast app.

