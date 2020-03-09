Avakaya – The Mango Pickle of the Telugus That Sailed the Armada!

Welcome to what is bound to be the spiciest episode of Southern Slurp thus far. It is summer season in the land of the Telugus, and that can mean one thing and one thing only; it is time for the world-famous mango pickle - Avakaya!

The heat arrives suddenly and in full measure in Andhra and Telangana. Porcelain jars that resemble obese amphoras are brought down from the attic, washed thoroughly and dried meticulously in the sun. The vegetable market is bustling by 6 am. The women walk with purpose, the leaders of a two-man platoon, followed by the husbands or the sons; trusty flag bearers holding large, empty bags, and long, sleepy faces.

The raw mangoes have arrived, and the time is ripe for picking the first, and the best stock. There will be cussed bargains, tempers will rise with the simmering sun, and will be cooled by sherbets and sodas sold in push carts. The Avakaya will be made in every home. But how old is the recipe?