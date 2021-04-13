Should the Retail Investor be Worried About the Second COVID Wave?

Investors are spooked over the fact that the states impacted by the second wave contribute significantly to India’s GDP. Maharashtra, the worst-hit state contributes 13.7 percent, followed by Karnataka (8 percent), Gujarat (7.8 percent), Rajasthan (4.9 percent), Madhya Pradesh (4.2 percent) and Punjab (2.7 percent).

What is more worrisome is that it took just 47 days for India to cross the 1,00,000 daily COVID-cases mark, compared to the first wave that took 102 days to peak.