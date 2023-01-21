Podcast | Kya Aapko Bhi Urdu Poetry Ka 'Shauq' Hai?

Qala's mesmerizing 'Shauq', written by Varun Grover is our song of the moment, because it points out a need for 'shauq', meaning desires and passions, in our lives. However, it also poses a question - are our desires killing us or building us?

In this episode of Urdunama, Fabeha Syed reads poets like Parveen Shakir, Faiz, and Sahir among others, who help us figure out what our 'shauq' in life could be.