Podcast | Sharad Yadav: The 'Mandal Messiah'; From Madhya Pradesh To Bihar
Madhya Pradesh was the birthplace of Sharad Yadav, and then he became a typical Bihari.
An example of how dedicated Sharad Yadav was to social justice is that the caste census for which today Nitish Kumar and Lalu Yadav are challenging Narendra Modi, was initiated years ago by Yadav. Madhya Pradesh was the birthplace of Sharad Yadav, but he became a typical Bihari, and the Mandal politics made Bihar his workplace.
This episode of Siyasat is all about the story of Sharad Yadav's commitment towards democratic values, parliamentary system and socialism.
Podcast: Do I Like Trial By Fire?
Siyasat is a Quint Hindi Production, where host Upendra Kumar talks about some of the most fascinating political stories and events from Indian history. But, these aren't mere stories, they shape and influence our everyday lives. New episode, every Monday!
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from podcast
Topics: Bihar politics Sharad Yadav Podcast
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.