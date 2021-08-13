The Kathak Dancer Who Dons Many Hats — Meet the Multifaceted Shovana Narayan
Tune in to the second episode of The Quint's new podcast series, Over2Shailaja, with your host Shailaja Chandra!
It’s not easy to combine different aspects of one's personality seamlessly but Shovana Narayan does exactly that and more. Not only is she a Padma Shri Award-winning Kathak dancer but also a member of the civil accounts service of the Government of India and a European diplomat’s wife.
I got the chance to narrate the anecdotes of her life that led her to where she is now — a stellar Kathak performer and a vivacious storyteller.
In the second episode of the Over2Shailaja, I chat with Shovana Narayan about her life's journey. From the ordinary to the fascinating — she tells us about how she learnt to conduct classes over Zoom in the pandemic and her quest to uncover old Kathak villages across India. Tune in!
