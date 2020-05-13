Rs 20 Lakh Cr “Self-Reliant” Package Delivers Promise of Liquidity
A fiscal package worth Rs 20 lakh crore – equivalent to 10% of India's GDP – comes from the government, after close to two months of a COVID-19 lockdown. Prime Minister Narendra Modi made this announcement as he brought home a new aspiration – Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan, in other words, a self-reliant India.
A day after Modi's address, on 13 May, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman gave us a brief insight into what the economic package would entail. What does this package mean for businesses and citizens? Tune in to The Big Story!
