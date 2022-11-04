Podcast: Do I Like Double XL?
When I first saw the trailer for Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi's Double XL, I was thoroughly excited. Here were two plus-size women in the public eye, promising a film about two fat women, Saira (Sonakshi) and Rajshri (Huma) fighting for their dreams in a world where their capabilities are diminished because of their size.
Did the film manage to live upto my expectations? Tune into this review to find out.
Sonakshi and Huma do deserve kudos. When they are alone on screen together, it's actually very bearable to watch. I wanted to be their friend.
